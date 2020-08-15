Comelec: Voter registration resumes on September 1, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday announced that voter registration will resume on September 1, 2020, except in areas which may be under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) or modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Comelec said that voter registration will resume in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) or modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Registration will automatically be suspended in an area which is placed under ECQ or MECQ.

Registration will be from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Office of the Election Officer.

“It is strongly recommended that downloaded forms be filled out before going to the Comelec office for registration,” Comelec spokesperson Jimenez said. “

“But the forms should be signed only in front of the election officer, at the Comelec office,” Jimenez added.

Forms may be downloaded from www.comelec.gov.ph.

The Comelec will also enforce health protocols, such as limiting the number of people inside the Comelec office. Registrants are also advised to wear face masks and face shields, and bring their own pens.

Voter registration was first suspended last March 9, 2020 due to health concerns over the new coronavirus disease. The suspension was extended several times, the last of which was until August 31, 2020.

As of Friday, the Philippines has logged 153,660 COVID-19 cases with 2,442 fatalities and 71, 405 recoveries.