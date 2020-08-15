BFAR-7 encourages online selling of seafood

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas or BFAR-7 has encouraged fisherfolk to engage in online selling of seafoods to deliver fresh produce to the public.

Regional Director Dr. Allan Poquita of BFAR-7 said a rising number of people were venturing into selling seafood online because the fisherfolk were having difficulty bringing their products to the market due to quarantine restrictions imposed in many areas.

“We are happy that people are venturing into this enterprise to cater to the needs of people in their localities nowadays,” he said during the virtual talk show Mugstoria Ta by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas.

Provincial fishery officers in Central Visayas, who also joined the online talk show, shared the same observation, saying that many people have responded to the situation by selling their produce online or peddling them.

Bohol Fishery Officer Candido Samijon said that there had been more than 1,000 people on the island, who have been reportedly peddling fish products to high-traffic areas like Tagbilaran City in recent months.

“People selling seafood online is also increasing here,” said Samijon.

Edgardo Delfin, BFAR Cebu head, said they have been encouraging people to explore the income opportunities in fish selling, especially at a time when many livelihood had been lost during the crisis.

To supplement this growth in aquaculture, the BFAR-7 plans to increase fish production in the region through the provision of fingerlings and technical assistance to small-scale fisherfolk and fisherfolk organizations.

This is also in response to the call of Agriculture Secretary William Dar to refocus the agency’s programs in order to respond immediately to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to the fishery sector.

Read: BFAR-7 gives fiberglass boats to fisherfolks in Sta. Catalina, NegOr

Read: BFAR-7: Fiberglass boats production for Bohol fisherfolks unhampered by pandemic

The agency has stepped up its regular price monitoring, fishing boat distribution and constant dialog with fisherfolk groups to ensure the fishery sector’s sustained contribution in the government’s food security program.

BFAR-7 hopes this can support the more than 100,000 registered fisherfolk in Central Visayas./dbs