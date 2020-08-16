Motorists urged: Ease up on accelerator, avoid accidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Be more careful when you are driving and avoid driving at high speeds or speeding.

Police Corporal John Philip Muñoz of the Mandaue City Traffic Police gave these reminders to motorists after a road accident along P. Sanchez Street, Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, led to the death of a motorcycle rider.

The motorcycle rider, Jonard Sechico, 29, died after he was run over by a speeding mixer truck after Sechico lost control of his motorcycle as he overtook a tricycle, fell from motorcycle and landed on the opposite lane.

He did not have a chance to even stand up from the road when the dumptruck run over him.

Muñoz said that Sechico was following a tricycle as he was heading to Barangay Pagsabungan from the Cebu Nautical Highway.

The policeman said that Sechico then tried to speed up to overtake the tricycle, but he lost control of his motorcycle while doing this, fell from his motorcycle and landed on the other lane.

The driver of the mixer was held in the Traffic Police facility while waiting for the decision of the family of Sechico on whether to file charges against him.

With this accident and other previous accidents on the road, Muñoz said that drivers should be more careful in driving and must not go speeding.

He said accidents usually happen when drivers speed up.