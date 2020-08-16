DTI, DOLE issue new health protocols

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) issued new work protocols on Friday, aimed at minimizing the transmission of the coronavirus in the workplace.

Among others, the provisions of the joint memorandum circular urge large- and medium-sized private companies to offer shuttle services, as well as mandatory establishment of temporary isolation facilities for employees with COVID-19 symptoms.

Large and medium-sized private establishments are those with assets above P15 million.

Called Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2020-04, or the “DTI and Dole Supplemental Guidelines on Workplace Prevention and Control of COVID-19,” the guidelines also mandate the wearing of face shields, together with face masks, when interacting with colleagues and customers.

It only allows the removal of face shields when not interacting with colleagues and customers, or when the demands of the work or occupational safety and health of employees so require.

Dining in canteen areas have also been prohibited except if there is strict compliance to one-meter physical distancing and if there are provisions of physical barriers.

Designated smoking areas shall also be provided with individual booths.