You deserve peace of mind all the time! Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Peace of mind is the best reward you can give yourself.

Choosing to let go of things that have been weighing on you for months or even for years will make you feel a lot better.

Let this article help bring you zen and calmness.

Stop being too available— set boundaries for yourself. Stop being such a “yes man” to everyone. Start to be more available for yourself. Putting yourself first is not being selfish, it is simply being in love yourself and your peace.

Cut people out— if you truly need them or they truly are true to you, thinking of cutting them out would not come to your mind. But if they have been weighing you down, cut ties with them. The true ones will stay and anchor you down and support you at the same time.

Read: Stop being so hard on yourself!

Trust actions— words are comforting but actions are more reassuring. Words are easier to say but actions will determine how genuine they are to you.

Find time to breathe— this may seem a little too clichè, but take time to breathe in and out. Connect with what you have been most wary about and focus on the things you can do rather than the things that have been pulling you down.

Be heard— one thing about not having peace of mind is not being able to speak your mind. Be heard, this is your right, vent out frustrations without expecting sympathy. Let it out.

In life, especially during these trying times, remind yourself with this simple affirmation, “I deserve peace and I am enough”. /dbs