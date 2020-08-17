‘I’ve been in Davao all along,’ Duterte says after rumored treatment in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday quashed rumors that he flew to Singapore over the weekend for emergency treatment, saying he has been staying in Davao City “all along.”

Duterte belied the “fake news” circulating about him in a brief Facebook live by his former aide and now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

“Well as you can see clearly, I’ve been in Davao all along,” Duterte said.

“Umiiwas tayo ng (Just avoiding) COVID. The admonition is to wash your hands, wear a mask, cover your eyes and stay home. That’s what I did. Andito po ako sa Davao. Huwag po kayong maniwala (Don’t believe the rumors),” he added.

In the same livestream, Go said the President was about to attend his meeting with members of the government’s COVID-19 task force.

“So huwag po kayong mag-alaala, at sa mga nagpapakalat ng fake news, makonsyensya po kayo. Nagtatrabaho lang po ang ating Presidente, para sa bayan,” Go said.

(Have no worries and for those spreading lies have conscience. Our President is working for the country.)

Earlier, Go posted a photo of the President while eating with his family to debunk the rumors.

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque also earlier assured that the President’s health is “fine.”

Duterte is to decide on new quarantine classifications for Metro Manila and its nearby provinces and thereafter and he’s scheduled to address the nation on Monday night. / ac