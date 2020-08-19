DILG: Bring IDs, documents for pillion riding during GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday reminded motorcycle riders and passengers to ready their identification cards or other necessary documents after the government eased restrictions on pillion riding in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

DILG Undersecretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya said riders as well as passengers must prove to law enforcers that they are living together in the same residence.

“Valid ID showing that both riders live in the same residence will be accepted by the Philippine National Police and traffic enforcers. The back rider must be an APOR while the driver may or may not be an APOR (Authorized Persons Outside of Residence),” Malaya said in a statement.

Malaya said the documents must also show evidence that the passenger of the motorcycle must be an essential worker or APOR.

Malaya’s statement came after the National Task Force against COVID-19 approved the policy to allow pillion riding without motorcycle barriers for those living inside the same household as long as the passenger is an APOR.

Meanwhile, Malaya reiterated that riders carrying frontliners or APOR but are not living in the same household must still put up the Angkas designed barriers to stop the further transmission of COVID-19.

Prior to this, the government allowed pillion riding for frontline workers and APOR as long as the riders established protective barriers on their motorcycles. /MUF