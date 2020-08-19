LTO-7 welcomes gov’t decision to allow pillion riding without barriers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) welcomed the decision of the National Task Force (NTAF) on the coronavirus pandemic to no longer require motorcycle barriers for pillion riders living in the same household in areas under general community quarantine.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said the regional agency will comply with the decision of the NTAF to allow motorcycles passengers who are married, directly related, and living under the same house to ride without the need for a motorcycle barrier.

“We welcome the development and we continue to support the intention of ensuring people are always safe even if they are outside. We have always been recognizing that motorcycles are an essential part of transportation modality, especially now that public transport is limited,” he said.

“We continue to encourage people to be mindful of their safety in wearing face shields and masks for public transport and face masks for private vehicles. Finally, we will continue to our mandate in ensuring roadworthiness for the safety of everyone,” added Caindec.

The NTF has decided that pillion riding for cohabiting riders will be allowed whether the passenger is an Authorized Personnel Outside Residence (APOR) or not.

The motorcycle must privately owned and not for hire as well. Helmets and face masks must be used or else riders and passengers may face appropriate sanctions.

For areas under modified general community quarantine, it is up to local government units to follow such guidelines for pillion riding. /bmjo