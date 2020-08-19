Cebu City dads express concerns with the bypassing of barangays in PWD financial distribution

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City councilors expressed concerns on the report that many of the barangays were bypassed during the distribution of financial assistance to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The Cebu City council tackled the distribution of the aid in their virtual regular session on Wednesday August 19, 2020, where councilors who were assigned to monitor the distribution in certain barangays (villages) reported that instead of giving way to the barangay chiefs to facilitate the distribution, the Mayor’s Information and Liaison Office (MILO) were given this authority instead.

Cebu City Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president and ex officio Councilor Franklyn Ong expressed his dismay that the barangays were bypassed during the distribution.

“Nasayang ang efforts sa atong mga barangays. Naulaw ko sa atong mga kapitan kay giingnan nato sila silay manguna aning distribution. Sila ang gipangitaan sa mga katawhan,” said Ong.

(The efforts of the barangays went to waste. I am ashamed because we told the village chiefs that they were to lead the distribution. The residents looked for the aid from them.)

On Saturday, many barangays whose chiefs belonged to the opposition party, came to the City Hall only to find out that their respective MILOs already picked up the disbursers assigned to them.

The councilor said the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) lied in the session when they said the distribution would be coursed through the barangay, which was not what happened when the distribution day came.

Councilor Raul Alcoseba said similar incidents happened in Barangay Inayawan, Basak Pardo, and other southern barangays. Councilor Alvin Dizon and Leah Japson reported the same incidents in northern barangays.

Dizon said this form of political practice should be changed during the pandemic because it is only causing harm to the residents who are sandwiched between opposing parties in the barangay.

Councilor Nestor Archival said that the barangays should be empowered as they were the elected officials of their villages and they have been working hard throughout the pandemic.

But Noel Wenceslao of the City Treasurer’s Office said the barangays and MILO should work together instead to make the distribution faster.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama called out DSWS over the issue for not informing the council that the MILOs were involved depsite their various meetings days prior to the distribution.

“Kinsa may nagpaadto sa MILO sa City Hall? Tell the truth,” said the vice mayor in session.

The DSWS belied any political play during the distribution, saying that all barangays have been provided with a master list of the beneficiaries. Only seven barangays, mostly from the mountain areas, were not able to get their master list.

The distribution was also successful with 90 percent completed as of August 18, 2020. Only 1,300 are left to receive the PWD financial assistance.

“Gituman man namo ang amo, Mr. Chairman, ” said Frances Abangan, the DSWS head.

(We did what we promised to do, Mr. Chairman)

Abangan said the disbursing officers (DO) are tasked to contact the barangay they are assigned to, and this is probably where the confusion took place as some DOs contacted the MILO instead.

Lawyer Jerone Castillo, the special assistant to the mayor for finance, said these political issues must be set aside during the pandemic.

He said there should be a political ceasefire between the MILO and the barangays during the pandemic in order to provide to the people the services better.

The councilors urged the DSWS to fix the system especially since the distribution of the senior citizens’ financial assistance is drawing near. /bmjo