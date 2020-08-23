Funtastyk meal options for a Funtastyk homemaker

For a working millennial mommy, juggling personal growth and career while balancing it with taking care of a family is part of her everyday challenges.

This struggle becomes even more apparent as she makes daily decisions on what food to prepare for her family. A homemaker is bombarded with a list of endless options; however, she is willing to pay more for quality to create delicious and healthy meal alternatives.

Tocino: A heritage dish that will always be a Filipino Favorite

Filipino bacon or tocino is among our Spanish colonizers’ culinary gifts and has now become one of our favorite foods. Although a dish influenced by the West, the savory-sweet version of tocino is distinctly Pinoy.

Traditionally made from cured sweetened pork, tocino is a staple among Filipino households. It is often cooked for breakfast alongside garlic fried rice and fried eggs, commonly known as the tocilog.

Moms who do the grocery shopping may have noticed recently that their family’s favorite pork tocino is missing from the shelves, especially in VisMin! This shortage is because of some local government bans on pork products at risk of being contaminated with the African Swine Flu.

It’s still the same tocino we love made Funtastyk, making family meals extra special

Because mommies should never compromise on their families’ health, CDO introduces the CDO Funstastyk Premium Boneless Chicken Tocino! Adding an exciting new twist on the classic tocino with the use of high-quality boneless chicken meat.

Marinated to achieve that sweet and salty flavor we love about traditional tocino, the CDO Funstastyk Premium Boneless Chicken Tocino is made from 100 percent tender boneless chicken meat. It is convenient to prepare since boiling is no longer needed. Just pan-fry, and you’re ready to serve.

Like the modern working millennial mother, chicken tocino is a versatile dish that liven-up any ordinary meal. Chicken lang magpakilig and to make family meals extra special with these CDO Funstastyk Premium Boneless Chicken Tocino dishes inspired from recipes using traditional tocino.

Tocino Fried Rice: A Meal Shared by the Entire Family

The first meal of the day is best shared with the entire family. Already a meal in itself, the flavorful sinangag can be an energy source for the family to get through a day filled with activities. Ready to cook and no need to boil, CDO Funstastyk Premium Boneless Chicken adds depth of flavor to sinangag and will surely awaken sleepyheads. It’s easy to prepare and saves time, especially for a working mom running late.

Crunchy Tocino-Katsu: A Cost Saving and Insta-worthy Lunch

Practical moms bring their lunch to work. And who says that you cant elevate your office baon? Get creative and think outside, or in this case, inside the bento box. Deep-fried cut CDO Funstastyk Premium Boneless Chicken Tocino chunks dipped in beaten egg and breadcrumbs would make a Japanese-inspired sweet and crunchy Tocino-Katsu that’s also picture-perfect for your Instagram feed during lunch!

Tocino Sandwich: A Filling Healthy Twist that Keeps you in Shape

The modern mother remains a caring figure but is empowered and looks after her well-being as well. As she makes sure that hubby and the kids are set up for the long day and prepare healthy snacks for them, CDO Funstastyk Premium Boneless Chicken Tocino in a sandwich using wheat bread with added lettuce and tomatoes is a yummy and wise option. Everybody in the family gets their needed protein, while mommy retains her figure.

Tocino Carbonara: For your special Celebrations

Since its quite hard to go out of the house and dine at your favorite restaurant, take your dinner date at home and whip up something special such as a chicken carbonara. CDO Funstastyk Premium Boneless Chicken Tocino adds a perfect balance of sweet and savory to a creamy carbonara without the aftertaste that your family would surely go for a second serving!

Funtastyk Moms: The changing face of motherhood

Gone is the stay-at-home full-time mother’s era, and nowadays, gathering around with family is a treasure. Funtastyk homemakers take extra efforts to create precious moments with the family every day.

So make new delicious twists to otherwise ordinary family meals with the new CDO Funstastyk Premium Boneless Chicken Tocino. With its high-quality meat and well-balanced flavors, every bite is just Funtastykilig!

CDO Funtastyk Premium Boneless Chicken Tocino is available in leading supermarkets, groceries, and wet markets nationwide. For more information, visit the CDO Funtastyk Tocino Microsite, or follow CDO Funstastyk on Facebook and Instragram.