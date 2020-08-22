Liloan’s Olympic-track oval breaks ground

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Liloan will soon have its own Olympic-standard track oval and grandstand.

This developed as a groundbreaking event of the project took place last Tuesday, August 18, said Cebu 5th District Representative Duke Frasco in a post on his official Facebook page.

“(One of the) biggest projects for the people of Liloan and the 5th District of Cebu who will benefit from this hub for health, education, and sports. (These) will be the first of its kind in the north of Cebu,” Frasco said in his post published on Saturday, August 22.

Frasco and Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco led the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The track oval in Liloan formed part of local officials’ plans to put up a one-stop-shop sports facility within the property of a state university in Barangay Jubay, which will cater to young adults aspiring to be athletes.

Aside from a track oval, it will also have a rubberized track and swimming pool, both designed to be at par with Olympic standards, gymnasiums, basketball courts, tennis courts, a football field, and skate park.

The construction of the first phase of the project costing P20 million is budgeted under the 2020 General Appropriations Act.

In September 2019, Representative Frasco filed a bill for the establishment of a CTU extension campus in Liloan.

According to the news release, the rooms below the grandstand facing the oval will serve as classrooms for the CTU Extension. /dbs

