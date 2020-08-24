DTI: Exercise right to choose over face shield designs not covered by SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised consumers to exercise their right to choose when purchasing face shields with designs that are not covered by the suggested retail price (SRP) set by the Department of Health (DOH).

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, the DTI-7 Consumer Protection Division visited a commercial establishment in Cebu City to verify complaints on the selling of “overpriced” non-medical grade face shields.

Following the inspection, DTI-7 said the face shields with an eye frame design are sold at P55 “which is still within [the] Department Of Health (DOH) Suggested Retail Price (SRP).”

Face shields that come with hats were sold at P250 to P300 on stalls that are located outside of the Cebu City mall inspected by DTI.

However, DTI-7 inspectors said that face shields that are not covered by the specifications indicated in the DOH memorandum are not covered by the SRP.

These variations include those with caps, hats, goggles, acrylic material, and other features. The agency said that the consumer should exercise their right of choice on which variation to purchase.

Last August 13, the Department of Health (DOH) set a P26 to P50 suggested retail price (SRP) for face shields. The SRP covered those items that are made of “clear plastic or acetate material, provides good visibility, fog resistant, adjustable band to attach firmly around the head, fit snuggly against the forehead, full face coverage.”

Under DOH Department Memorandum No. 0345, which set the SRP for the non-medical grade face shields, up to 10 percent variation or P5 may be added on the selling price of the item to account for the distribution cost for the Visayas and Mindanao areas.

Starting August 15, the wearing of face shields on top of face masks are already mandatory when riding public transport pursuant to a memorandum issued by the Department of Transportation, and in workplaces pursuant to the order of the Labor Department.

The wearing of face shields is also required when entering commercial places like shopping malls in the government’s bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country. / dcb