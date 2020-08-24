MCPO receives 22 new motorcycles from LGU

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) received 22 new motorcycles from the Mandaue City government.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes turned over the vehicles on Monday morning, August 24, 2020.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, city director of the MCPO, said that the new Yamaha N-Max motorcycles will be distributed to the six police stations of MCPO as well as to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) group and traffic group. These will be used for roving in the interior portions of the city.

According to Abella, the additional motorcycles will help improve police visibility in the city, hopefully leading to lesser crimes. The additional motorcycles, Abella said, will also increase the coverage areas for faster police response in case of emergencies.

“Maka boost ni sa atong police presence and daghan na atoang patrolling,” said Abella.

(This is a boost to our police presence and patrolling.)

Last February 2020, the Mandaue City government also donated 11 SUVs which Abella said enhanced their patrolling and police visibility.

Aside from helping to increasing police visibility on the streets, the new motorcycles are also expected to boost the morale of police personnel in Mandaue.

“Dako kaayo siyag tabang sa pag boost sa morale sa personnel and at the same time in deterring crimes,” said Abella.

(It really helps in boosting the morale of our personnel and at the same time [helps] in deterring crimes.) /bmjo