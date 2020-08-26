Cebu City police on full alert after Jolo bombing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is under full alert status following the twin bombing in Jolo, Sulu last August 24, 2020, which killed soldiers and civilians alike in a suspected terror attack.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the CCPO director, said the police are on standby to avoid such incident happening here.

Although he said it may be unlikely, Ligan is determined to prepare for the worst, and have already reached out to the Muslim community to get their support and cooperation in ensuring no suspected terrorist can enter the city.

“We will be conducting a dialogue with them, spearheaded by the station commanders. This is just to ensure their full cooperation and support,” said Ligan.

The CCPO will also take advantage of the strict community quarantine in the city as security measures have been set in place ahead of time including checkpoints, control points, port security, and border controls for the implementation of the quarantine.

This will make it difficult for any suspicious individuals to enter the city and conduct life-threatening activities.

Critical infrastructure such as churches and malls will also be monitored to avoid the entry of explosive materials in these public areas.

The CCPO is monitoring intelligence reports and so far, no information has reached the police of planned similar bombing in Cebu City.

Still, the CCPO Director said they will not be complacent because such incidents can happen even if the police are vigilant.

Ligna said the public should be vigilant as well and report any suspected individuals on the streets, which would be easier by now because of the community quarantine.

Mayor Edgardo Labella already instructed the police as well to monitor all public places.

He also said the city government is in close coordination of the Muslim community to monitor the entry of any suspicious individuals who may be extremists and wish to harm the residents.

According to a report from Inquirer.net, the twin bombings that killed 15 people and wounded 75 on Monday in Jolo, Sulu province, were likely pulled off not by one but two suicide bombers believed to be supporters of the Islamic State (IS). /bmjo