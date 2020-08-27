Only 1 new COVID-19 case in Talisay City reported on Aug. 26

By: Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio - CDN Digital | August 27,2020 - 11:15 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded only one additional case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on August 26, 2020.

In a late-night post, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that the lone case is a 31-year-old male from Barangay Lawaan 1.

He was swabbed on August 24, 2020, prior to a surgical procedure.

This development brings the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 833, of which only 26 are left considered as active cases.

No new recoveries were recorded yet and so the recovered cases remain at 713 for a recovery rate of 85.6 percent.

No new deaths were recorded as well and the toll remains at 87, with another seven still being verified, which maintains the death rate at 10 percent.

Most of the active cases are concentrated in Barangay Candulawan with five cases there, followed by Barangays Lawaan 1, Dumlog, and Biasong with three cases each.

There are 14 out of 22 barangays still with active cases of the COVID-19 in Talisay City. /bmjo

