DSWD-7 reminds beneficiaries to spend cash aid wisely

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A top official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Services in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) reminded beneficiaries of the national government’s cash aid to spend them for their necessities.

DSWD-7, in a report dated August 26, 2020, announced that a total of 61,446 waitlisted families in Cebu province have already received 1st and 2nd tranches of the emergency cash assistance.

The same report also quoted the agency’s regional director, Rebecca Geamala, advising recipients from Tabogon town in northern Cebu not to use the money for vices.

“The money that you would be receiving should not be used for gambling, for drinking, and for smoking because this is for your children,” said Geamala during DSWD-7’s distribution in Tabogon last Sunday, August 23.

DSWD-7 said a total of 1,297 waitlisted beneficiaries from Tabogon, a third-class municipality located 86 kilometers north of Cebu City, each received cash aid amounting to P12,000.

The department also reported having distributed the 1st tranche of emergency cash assistance to around 18,000 families from the provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor. /bmjo