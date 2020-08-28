Talisay City Comelec to residents: Book for appointments for voter’s registration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Commission on Elections (Comelec) is urging residents who want to process their voter’s registrations to book appointments before going to the Comelec office.

The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) said that Comelec-Talisay City Facebook Page was already open for bookings for those who would want to register as voters or to transfer their registrations to the city.

The residents can click the “Book” button where they will be given an option for the date and the time they want to go to the Comelec office, and they should also provide contact information.

The booking will be confirmed through a message sent by the page after gathering more information on the nature of the transaction whether voter registration or transfer of registration.

Read: Comelec: Voter registration resumes on September 1, 2020

For new registrants, they can download the form at comelec.gov.ph and print three copies of the form in long bond papers back to back. The form must be filled up upon submission

Aside from the registration form, the applicant must also print an A4 copy of a health declaration form and fill it up for submission.

A supplementary data form in A4 size must be printed out and submitted if the applicant is a senior citizen, or person with a disability, or cannot read nor write.

These are the documents an applicant will need to bring during his/her appointment to the Comelec Talisay City office.

The Comelec is urging applicants to be on time, to wear face mask and face shield, to maintain social distancing, and to disinfect regularly during their appointment./dbs