Mandaue cops conduct bombing simulation exercise

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The personnel of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) together with the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) conducted a bombing simulation exercise this Friday morning, August 28, 2020 in Mandaue City Plaza.

Police Major Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of MCPO, told CDN Digital that the purpose of he exercise was to prepare the policemen and other involved agencies in case of disasters and calamities especially with the recent Jolo, Sulu bombing incidents.

Look: Police conducts bomb explosion simulation exercise in Mandaue

Although it was also part of the requirement of the police to conduct annual crisis response simulation, Villaro said that they conducted today’s activity as the security agencies were on high alert status following the blasts in Jolo.

During the simulation earlier, Villaro said that the police and CDRRMO personnel were able to execute the expected response in case there are unexpected situations similar to the the incident in Jolo.

However, Villaro said that it would have been better if all of the other involved agencies were present to observe and also participate in the exercise.

“Maayo gyud kung naa ang tanan nga nagkalain-lain nga agency. Pero ang naa didto kutob lang gyud sa available and DRRMO nato. Makasabot lang gyud ta nga dili kompleto nga maka observe kay they are busy man pud sa ilang respective work kay atoang problema sa COVID wala man gi ila nga oras,” said Villaro.

(It could have been better if the different agencies in the government were there. But the DRRMO was the only one available and was there. We understand that those who agencies could not attend and observe because they are busy with their respective duties because of our COVID problem which would not pick a time to hit.)

As the police and other security force of the Visayas are on high alert following the Jolo blasts, Villaro urge the Mandauehanons to always be on their guard in case unexpected situations would happen.

She said it was also best that the public would stay calm during disasters to be able to respond to the situations properly.

“Although for the past years generally peaceful man, still atoang gi awhag ang katawhan nga magbinantayun,” said Villaro.

(Although in the past years the city has been generally peaceful, but still we encourage the public to be vigilant.)/dbs