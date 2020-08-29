Talisay City records 6 COVID-19 cases on August 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three members of a family in Barangay Lawaan 2 were among the six new cases of the coronavirus disease that were reported in Talisay City on Friday, August 28.

The patients, PT 791, PT 792, and PT793, all got their infection from another family member identified as PT778.

In an advisory, the City of Talisay Public Information Office (PIO) said that the three, who are aged 39, 66, and 42-years-old, were swabbed on August 26.

With the addition of the six new cases, Talisay City’s active cases now total to 37 while its recoveries and death count remain at 716 and 87 respectively.

PIO said that Barangay Candulawan continues to top the city’s COVID-19 count with six active cases followed by five each from Barangays Lawaan 2 and Pooc.

Barangays Dumlog and Lawaan 1, on the other hand, each has four active cases of the infection. / dcb