Ex-convict nabbed with shabu worth P136K

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Unmindful of the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Cebu City, Oliver Cajes would travel on foot from Barangay Quiot to deliver shabu to his buyers in Barangay Kalunasan.

But with his arrest shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 29, Cajes will now be forced to suspend his operation which he has been doing for more than a decade.

Police Captain Janelito Marquez, chief of Guadalupe Police Station, said that Cajes, 43, was also jailed for an illegal drug case in 1997 but was released after a year.

He now sells shabu to buyers in Barangay Quiot, where he lives, and in Barangay Kalunsan.

Marquez said that Cajes would normally walk to areas where he would agree to meet with his buyers.

At about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, he was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Yellow Bell in Barangay Kalunasan where he met with a police poseur buyer.

Police recovered 20 grams of suspected shabu worth P136, 000 from the suspect’s possession.

Marquez said that they have been getting complaints from Kalunasan residents on Cajes’ illegal activities, the reason why they placed him under surveillance for about a week.

“Daghan nag report nga rampant ang selling sa illegal drugs nga area mao amoang gipa verify,” said Marquez.

(We have been getting numerous complaints on the rampant selling of illegal drugs in the area that is why we had it verified.)

Marquez said that Cajes is able to dispose of 25 grams of shabu per week.

During their interrogation, Cajes admitted getting his supply of shabu from a contact at the Cebu City Jail that is also located in Barangay Kalunasan. But he failed to give information on the identity of the middleman and how shabu is sent to distributors like him.

Guadalupe police are now preparing for the filing of complaints for the possession and selling of illegal drugs against the arrested peddler. / dcb