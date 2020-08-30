Mandaue City active cases stay at 208

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s count of its active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains at 208 after the city reported eight new recoveries and eight new cases on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The city, in its bulletin posted on Saturday evening, said six of the new cases are from the communities, particularly Barangays Paknaan – 2, Labogon – 1, Tingub – 1, Umapad – 1, and Banilad – 1. Two of the new cases are tagged as “non-community infections.”

The city’s Public Information Office said the cases tagged as non-community are those that are from institutions or establishments that have infection control protocols and isolation facilities.

“These patients are contained and isolated in such establishments/institutions posing very little risk of interaction with other community members.,” the PIO said.

Meanwhile, the new recoveries reported in are all from the community. The eight include two patients from Barangays Tipolo and Jagobiao, and one each from Barangays Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Maguikay, and Subangdaku.

The number of patients from the city who recovered from COVID-19 is now at 1,768 or 85.49 percent of its 2,068 total confirmed cases.

The city’s total number of cases has been diminished by 32 on August 28 after the city delisted some 32 COVID-19 cases from its database.

READ: Mandaue delists 32 COVID cases, records 5 new infections

The PIO said that the Mandaue City Police Office’s Contact Tracing Tactical Operations Center (CTTOC), “after extensive verification, that thirty-two (32) cases listed in Mandaue City’s Official Database are confirmed to be non-residents of Mandaue City.”

The information office added that the common reasons why the delisted cases were first included in the city’s database were due to the insufficiency of the data provided by the patients. Some patients who are admitted to a hospital in Mandaue City also indicated the address of the hospital as their own address. / dcb