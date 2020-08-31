In Talibon, Mayor orders regulated entry of non-residents following rise in COVID cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The entry of non-residents in Talibon town in Bohol province will already be regulated following a rise in cases of local transmission of the coronavirus disease in the area.

Mayor Janette Garcia wrote mayors of the neighboring towns on Friday, August 28, to relay its implementation starting on Tuesday, September 1.

“In view of the increasing incidence of local transmission in the municipality of Talibon, it is important that we formulate and adapt health measures and strategies in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the welfare of the general public,” Garcia said in her letter.

On August 26, the Provincial Government of Bohol reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease in Talibon town that is located at least 114 kilometers north of Tagbilaran City.

Wanting to control the influx or non-residents and in order to spare them from the spread of the infection, visits to the municipality will now be limited to Mondays and Thursdays for those coming from the municipalities of Bien Unido, Danao, Sagbayan, and Clarin.

Residents of the municipalities of Trinidad, Buenavista, San Miguel, CPG, and San Isidro will have their turn on Wednesdays and Fridays while those from Getafe, Dagohoy, Ubay, and Inabanga will be allowed entry on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“Please be informed that NO HOME QUARANTINE PASS means NO ENTRY,” Garcia said.

However, exemptions will be given to frontliners, government personnel, and those who will be delivering essentials. The same exemption will also apply in case of an emergency and other health concerns.

“I am earnestly asking your utmost consideration and cooperation as we all take precautionary actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Garcia said in her letter.