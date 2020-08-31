Chadwick Boseman’s final post is ‘most liked tweet ever,’ says Twitter

Based on the flood of tributes from Hollywood stars to politicians, it is just fitting to say that Chadwick Boseman has made his mark. But even after his death, the actor has set a new milestone, this time on social media.

The 43-year-old actor died on Friday, Aug. 28 after 4 years of struggling with colon cancer.

News of his passing broke on social media, and Twitter has announced that his last post on the social media platform is the “most liked Tweet ever.”

“A tribute fit for a King,” it said on Sunday, Aug. 30. The post has over 7.3 million likes as of writing.

Previous record-holders for most-liked tweet include those of former United States president Barack Obama and K-pop group BTS.

The confirmation of Boseman’s death revealed that he had been privately battling cancer, and that he continued with his movie projects while undergoing chemotherapy and surgeries.

Boseman made history as the first Black actor to headline a Marvel movie, portraying the dignified King T’Challa in “Black Panther”.

Before his superhero fame, Boseman breathed life into Black icons like baseball player Jackie Robinson, soul singer James Brown and the first African-American supreme court justice Thurgood Marshall. JB