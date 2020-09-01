Body of five-day-old baby found in Tayud, Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Consolacion town northern Cebu are working to identify the person responsible for throwing the body of a five-day-old baby in a grassy area in Sitio Looc, Barangay Tayud.

Police said the body of the baby was found on Monday afternoon, August 31, 2020, wrapped with a thick black cloth. Health workers in the village identified the baby to be approximately five days old.

Police Corporal Raymah Precia of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of Consolacion Police Station told CDN Digital that they are currently working with the Barangay Health workers in Tayud to trace the names of women who gave birth from five days ago.

Should the mother of baby be identified, Precia said she may face infanticide charges.

As of this writing, Precia said they are asking around for anyone who may have seen the person throw the body of the baby in the area.

Precia said that based on the police records, this is the first time that a new born baby was found dead in the area. She hopes that it will also be the last.

The baby’s body has already been buried in the public cemetery of the village. /bmjo

Read: Member of religious group found lifeless in Poro home