Mandaue logs 10 more COVID-related deaths, 3 new infections, and 3 recoveries

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu— The city of Mandaue reported 10 additional deaths among its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, hiking the count of COVID-19 related deaths here to 102.

The newly reported deaths, however, are not “new” as the individuals passed away as far back as June 27. The latest among the additional deaths was that of a 67-year-old woman from Barangay Centro, who died last August 20.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) explained that these death have only been “officially encoded” upon validation through the availability of death certificates.

The oldest among the newly-reported casualties of the viral infection is an 81-year-old man from Barangay Subangdaku. The patient passed away on July 19.

Meanwhile, the city has also reported three additional COVID-19 infections and three new recoveries.

The three new cases include two who are from the community, residents of Barangays Alang-alang and Casuntingan; and one non-community infection. The city, however, did not specify as to what institution the non-community infection belonged to.

The city has classified non-community infections as those in establishments or institutions “with established infection control protocols and/pr isolation facilities” and that patients classified as non-community infections are contained and isolated in such establishments “posing very little risk of interaction with other community members.”

As of September 2, Mandaue City’s COVID-19 count on active cases is at 214 out of its 2,114 infections. It has also reported a total of 1,798 recoveries and 102 deaths.

Mandaue City is under the modified general community quarantine status (MGCQ) beginning last September 1. /bmjo