Cebu City logs 5 new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City logged its lowest number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, September 3, 2020, data from the regional health office showed.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH- 7), in their latest coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bulletin, reported only five new cases in the city on Thursday.

This was the lowest since June.

It can be recalled that it was last June when the city was reverted back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) after a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

However, on Thursday, statistics from DOH-7 also showed there were only two new patients from Cebu City who recovered from the infection, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

These developments bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cebu City to 9,662 with 8,407 recoveries.

It also led the city’s active cases to slightly decrease to 601.

The city’s case fatality rate as of September 3 is at 6.77 percent after its total number reached to 654. DOH-7 reported one new COVID-19-related death from Cebu City on September 3.

Central Visayas, where Cebu City belonged, has already documented 19,160 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Around 98 percent of this count came from Cebu island, which includes those not only from Cebu City but also from the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and the entire province of Cebu.

Cebu province

On Thursday, DOH-7 reported 57 new COVID-19 cases region-wide, and 37 of this were from Cebu province.

Data from the agency also showed that Cebu province’s number of active COVID-19 cases is at 787 as of September 3, higher compared to those from its capital Cebu City.

A total of 1,299 swab samples region-wide were processed for COVID-19 detection on Thursday, DOH-7 reported.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) placed the entire island of Cebu under the most relaxed form of community quarantine, which is modified general community quarantine, last August 31. /bmjo

READ MORE: Talisay City opens border for Cebu City, loosens up other protocols under MGCQ