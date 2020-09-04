Ex-Ozamiz City councilor Parojinog found dead in jail

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog was found dead inside the detention facility of the city’s police station Friday morning, September 4, 2020, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

“Parojinog was found dead at 6:00am today while alone inside the detention cell of Ozamis Police Station. No violence was noted,” PNP spokesman Brigadier General Bernard Banac said in a statement.

Banac said the former councilor was supposed to attend a hearing at Ozamiz City Court this Friday.

PNP chief General Camilo Cascolan has ordered an investigation, Banac said.

Cascolan also ordered Police Regional Office 10 chief Brigadier General Rolando Anduyan to place the Ozamiz City police chief and all night duty personnel under restrictive custody for their availability for investigation.

To recall, President Rodrigo Duterte linked the Parojinogs to the illegal drugs trade in Northern Mindanao.

Parojinog was captured in Taiwan in May 2018 and deported back to the Philippines after two months.

gsg