44 former rebels receive P10K worth of livelihood kits in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Forty four former rebels received P10,000 worth of livelihood from the provincial government of Bohol and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Central Command said in a statement that the P10,000 worth “Negosyo Kits” distributed among the 44 individuals were composed of mini groceries, rice retailing, livestock such as goats, pigs, cattle and chickens with feeds grower and vitamins, eggs trading, bahalina production, bread and pastry and agrivet supply and farming starter kits.

The total kits distributed by the DTI, Bohol Provincial government and the 47th Infantry Battalion (47IB) of the AFP is said to be worth about P440,000.

“The dispersal of livelihood assistance to former rebels is part of the DTI’s initiation of livelihood seeding program dubbed as “Pangkabuhayan sapag Bangon at Ginhawa”. This program aims to uplift and provide livelihood assistance to entrepreneurs,” reads a portion of the statement.

This assistance for the former rebels is also part of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) which has an objective to help the rebel surrenderers to go back to the community with proper livelihood to be able to live normally again.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap in a statement also expressed his gratitude to the people who continued to help with the program, which was part of the many activities of the government to attain the “genuine peace” in Bohol.

The statement also mentioned the statement of Major Mozart Jaque, Battalion Executive Officer of 47IB, who assured that they were committed to end the insurgency threats in the Province of Bohol by also supporting the government programs that would extend help to the former enemies of the community./dbs