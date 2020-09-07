DSWD-7: P136M of food packs released

Central Visayas continues to provide family food packs (FFPs) as augmentation support for COVID-19 response operations to local government units as well as to other national government agencies, organizations, strandees, and displaced workers. | Text and photo by DSWD – 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 300,000 food packs have been distributed to thousands of families in need of assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD – 7) reported.

DSWD-7, in a press release, said that as of September 1, 2020, it has handed out a total of 301,843 food packs worth a total of P136 million to families in the region as augmentation support of the national government’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

Each pack, according to DSWD-7, is worth P500 and contains six kilograms of rice, several canned goods, and sachets of cereal drinks and coffee.

The department’s regional director, Rebecca Geamala, also said local government units in Central Visayas have requested emergency relief packs from the national government.

“The purpose of giving this to the local government units is to augment the need of the people that are affected by COVID-19,” said Geamala.

In the same press release, DSWD-7 also warned those who will attempt to sell the food packs can face criminal charges. /bmjo