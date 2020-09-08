Mandaue reports 7 more deaths, 192 active cases

CEBU, Philippines — Seven deaths that were reported in the months of June and July 2020 were added to Mandaue City’s list of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related fatalities.

The city, in its Monday night bulletin, reported the additional fatalities raising the COVID-19 related deaths in the city to a total of 109.

The city’s Public Information Office noted that the additional deaths were only officially reported upon validation and the availability of death certificates. The fatalities date back to as early as June 10 while the latest of the deaths occurred last July 16.

Patient MC 1176, a 72-year-old from Barangay Maguikay, who died last July 10, was the eldest of the fatalities while the youngest was a 49-year-old male resident of Barangay Looc who passed away on July 13.

The city also logged three new recoveries and three additional COVID-19 infections on Monday, September 7.

The new infections are from Barangays Canduman, Jagobiao, and Tabok while the recoveries include one non-community infection and two patients from Paknaan and Casuntingan.

Based on the city’s data, it now has a total of 2,143 confirmed cases since the outbreak started last March. Of the number 1,842 have recovered, 109 have passed away, and 192 remains active.

The recovery rate of the city is now at 85.95 percent while the remaining active cases make up about 9 percent.

The figures reported by the city, however, continues to differ with that of the Department of Health in Central Visayas.

DOH-7’s September 7 report reflected only two new cases for the city with 38 additional recoveries. The health department also reported 23 additional deaths in the city bringing the total number of fatalities to 111.

The total number of recoveries reported by DOH-7, meanwhile, is already at 1,881 while its active case count is at 296 or over 100 cases more than that of the LGU’s report. / dcb