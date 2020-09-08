Cebu City police seize P15M worth of illegal drugs since Sept. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) was able to confiscate about P15 million worth of illegal drugs since the start of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MGCQ) in the city last September 1, 2020, according to its chief, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan.

Ligan said that they were able to conduct 34 police operations for anti-illegal drugs which led to the arrest of 40 individuals, 12 of them high-value individuals (HVI), 26 street level personalities, and two newly identified drug traders.

Read: P3.4M worth of illegal drugs confiscated from 19-year-old HVI

Of the the 34 operations, the CCPO was able to confiscate an estimated 2,200 grams of suspected shabu worth around P15 million.

Ligan said that the rise of illegal drug trading and arrests is expected, especially that the city is now under MGCQ and more people are going out.

“We don’t know the movement of illegal drugs. But they are already moving because of the loosing of (quarantine) restrictions,” said Ligan.

According to Ligan, based on the accounts of the suspects, the contacts for their source of the illegal drugs are from the city jail, which Ligan said has been a long-time problem.

With this, Ligan said that he will be setting a meeting with the City Jail warden some time next week to discuss on plans they could do with the communication inside the jail.

“I will be suggesting a meeting with the city jail warden to address the communication inside the city jail,” said Ligan. /bmjo