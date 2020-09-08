Japanese national visits Badjao community in Cebu City, calls them ‘warm-hearted people’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— From picking up trash around the city to visiting the Badjao community here, Japanese national Hitoshi Namura is falling in love with the Queen City of the South a little more each day.

Namura, who was first known for his efforts in picking up trash around Barangay Lahug, now shares with CDN Digital his thoughts about the Badjao community in Barangay Mambaling.

“I went their last Sunday to visit my friend, Hiromu Matsuda, who has been living in the community. I’ve been interested in their lifestyle since before and wanted to pay them a visit. So I did,” he said.

Namura even shared some of the shots he took while he was in the community.

He said that the community is filled with warm and kind-hearted people.

“The people in the Badjao area are very lively and warm-hearted. I could see the strong bond within their community,” he said.

The Japanese national said that he would visit the area again as we wants to get to know more about the culture of the Badjao community.

In the meantime, Namura and some of his Japanese friends in the city continue to encourage everyone to take part in their challenge, #CleanupchallengePH, for a greener and cleaner Cebu.