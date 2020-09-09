RMFB-7 confiscates 90 loose firearms since June

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Personnel of the 703rd Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-7) confiscated 90 loose firearms from June to the first week of September.

This was confirmed by RMFB-7 team leader Police Lieutenant Rafael Lorenz Serion to CDN Digital via phone interview.

Serion said that all the 90 collected loose firearms were surrendered by civilians in the third district of Cebu, from the town of Barili to Badian.

“Amo lang sila gi hikayat ba nga i-surrender lang ilang mga loose firearms,” he said.

(We encourage them to just surrender loose firearms.)

Serion said there were initially only five civilians who surrendered their loose firearms. But these first batch knew other people with loose firearms and encouraged them to also surrender these to authorities.

“Mas maayo na ila nalang i surrender aron di na sila ma hasol ug ma limpyo pa nila ilang mga ngan,” he said.

(It’s better that they surrender these so they won’t be hassled and their names will be clean.) /bmjo