Mayor Labella orders probe on Agsungot quarry

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella wants the alleged illegal quarry in Barangay Agsungot that has caused two minor landslides in the area last August 2020 to be investigated.

Labella ordered the City Legal Office (CLO) to probe the quarry operations and check their permits, including a quarry permit, a permit to operate under the quarantine period, and all other environmental certificates.

This after the City Council reported suspected illegal quarry in the area that has been operating since March 2020 undetected, seemingly taking advantage of the community quarantine.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the council’s chairperson for the environment, has made his initial inquiry at the site, as well as another site in Barangay Pardo, which has also been “illegally” operating.

Unlike in Pardo, the quarry site in Barangay Agsungot has not yet been ordered to stop by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).

Labella wants an inquiry on the matter as the barangay claims that the operations has a permit, although even the barangay cannot show papers to prove such claim.

“If there are violations of policy, ordinance, and environmental laws, we will immediately stop the operations,” said the mayor.

Councilor Garganera also wants the barangay officials probed since they claim to have agreed in a public hearing for the operations to continue.

CDN Digital tried to reach the Agsungot officials for comment, but none responded as of this posting.

Garganera said that if the barangay officials allowed the operations with full knowledge despite no permits whatsoever, they will be held unaccountable. /bmjo