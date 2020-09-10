Only one new COVID-19 case in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City once again only recorded one new case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) based on an update released on September 9, 2020.

It is now two days in a row that the city recorded only one case, and fourth time in a row that it recorded less than 10 cases.

The number of active cases is now currently at 31 out of the total confirmed cases of 892 as of September 9, 2020.

Most of the active cases are concentrated in Barangay Lawaan I with six cases, followed by San Isidro with five active cases.

In a late-night post of the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO), the lone new case is that of a 34-year-old male from Barangay Lawaan I who was swabbed last September 8, 2020 due to influenza-like symptoms.

He is already isolated and contacts are being traced as well.

Aside from the new case, three recoveries were recorded as well bringing the total recoveries in the city to 767 for a recovery rate of 86 percent.

No new deaths were recorded on Wednesday and the death toll remains at 87, with seven more deaths still being verified by the Department of Health. /bmjo