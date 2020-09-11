PBA sets review of ‘bubble’ options

The PBA board of governors is set to review proposals for the “bubble” environment that will be mounted in the hopes of salvaging the league’s 45th season.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will present the options available for the league to mount the project that is seen as the safest way to make the season happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re hoping that the board will approve a proposal so we can start preparing and present it to the government for approval also,” Marcial said.

The PBA is eyeing an Oct. 9 restart to the season under the bubble concept where all officials, players and staff will be staying in one facility and isolated from the public.

Araneta Coliseum is a front-runner to host the games, but Marcial said out of town sites like Subic, Baguio City, Calamba, Laguna and Batangas City are also being studied. Almost 20 hotels submitted their proposals to the league.

Williams in hot seat

Meanwhile, TNT KaTropa big man Kelly Williams, who announced his retirement last Monday, is in hot water following his sudden departure from the team’s camp in Calamba, Laguna, last Sept. 2.

TNT KaTropa manager Gabby Cui said Williams is considered Awol (absence without official leave) by the team.

“Kelly Williams left our training camp on Sept. 2 without any notice or explanation until now,” Cui said. “He has not reached out to us ever since. We learned about his decision to retire via social media only.”