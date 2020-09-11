No new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City in latest update

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) case was recorded in Talisay City based on the latest report released on Thursday night, September 10, 2020.

This is the first time that no new case was logged in the city this month.

Aside from having no new case, the Talisay City Public Information Office post also reported one additional recovery.

With this development, active cases in the city dropped to 30 among the total 892 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The recoveries have now reached 768 for a recovery rate of 86 percent, while the death toll remains at 87 for a death rate of 9.8 percent.

Out of the city’s 22 barangays, only 11 barangays have active cases. These are Barangays Biasong, Cansojong, Dumlog, Lawaan I, Lawaan II, Maghaway, Mohon, Poblacion, Pooc, San Isidro, and Tangke.

Most of the active cases are concentrated in Barangay Lawaan I with six cases followed by Barangay San Isidro with five cases. /bmjo

