Naga City Council commends honest taxi driver

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A taxi driver earned the admiration of Naga City Council members after he returned a wallet containing P19, 000 cash that was left by a passenger.

During their regular session on Friday, September 11, council members passed en mass a resolution by Councilor Afshin Mark Señor to commend the honesty of Jeorge Alano, a resident of Barangay Langtad in Naga City.

Alano has been a taxi driver for 30 years and currently works for Ken taxi.

In an advisory, the city government said that Alano returned a wallet that his passenger Alvin Lucenos of Cebu City left inside his unit after the latter disembarked in Barangay Pardo. Lucenos was to use the cash for his baby’s baptism.

The city’s advisory added that it was not the first time that Alano returned cash that was left on his unit. He also returned P1 million cash that was left by a passenger while he was still driving a taxi unit in Manila.

