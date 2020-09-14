LPA east of Davao Del Sur may develop into tropical depression — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) east of Davao Del Sur may develop into a tropical depression, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa’s weather forecast issued at 4 a.m., the LPA last spotted 175 kilometers east of Davao City, Davao Del Sur will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Visayas and Mindanao on Monday.

“Itong LPA, base sa ating data at sa aming analysis, maaaring dumaan sa Visayas or Mindanao area. Maaaring maging tropical depression itong LPA,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

(Based on our data and analysis, this LPA may cross Visayas or Mindanao area. It may develop into a tropical depression.)

Aurelio said the other LPA west of Northern Luzon has exited the Philippine area of responsibility at 2 a.m.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

