LTO-7 Malasakit Center to have up 1 Gbps internet speed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) will be installing a high-speed internet network with a speed of up to one gigabyte per second (Gbps) at the Malasakit Center of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

The two agencies recently inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) wherein the DICT will provide high-speed internet access for the Government Network (GovNet) of LTO-7.

GovNet is part of DICT’s E-Government Master Plan for establishing a fiber-to-the-building connection for government agencies, schools, local government units, and hospitals in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.

Under the MOA, DICT is tasked with providing the actual Fiber Optic Cores and other equipment necessary for establishing a connection between the GovNet and the agency’s network.

In a statement, LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said the partnership is timely since the agency is currently setting up its Management Information System.

Caindec said that with a faster and integrated network, LTO-7 will be able to deliver faster services to the public.

LTO 7’s Malasakit Center located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City has recently been given the green light to offer services such as licensing, a driving education center, a legal research library, and an e-learning portal.

READ: LTO-7 Malasakit Lounge, 2 more district offices to cater to new driver’s license application

Under the MOA, the DICT will also provide the person who will install and setup network equipment.

According to the DICT website, GovNet benefits government agencies by providing lower costs of internet services and faster data transfers for government-to-government communications. / dcb