Pagasa: LPA may develop into tropical depression on Wednesday or Thursday
MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area west northwest of Catarman, Northern Samar may intensify into a tropical depression by Wednesday or Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The LPA was last spotted 225 kilometers west northwest of Catarman, or at 40 km west of Pili, Camarines Sur, according to the weather forecast issued by Pagasa at 4 a.m.
It is expected to cross the country between Southern Luzon and Visayas area, said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.
“May posibilidad na maging tropical depression itong LPA. Maaaring maging bagyo ito bukas araw ng Miyerkules o Huwebes,” he said.
(This LPA may develop into a tropical depression tomorrow on Wednesday or Thursday.)
Once it becomes a tropical depression, the weather disturbance will be named Leon.
Meanwhile, the LPA is currently bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora, Visayas and Mindanao.
“Para sa mga kababayan natin sa mga nabanggit na lugar, mag-ingat po tayo dahil sa may tsansa po ng mahihina hanggang sa katamtaman, hanggang sa kung minsan ay may malakas na pag-ulan na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa,” Aurelio said.
(Residents in the said areas are advised to take precautionary measures as there is a chance of weak to moderate, and at times heavy rains that could cause landslides or flash floods.)
The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
/ EDV
