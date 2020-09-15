Pagasa: LPA may develop into tropical depression on Wednesday or Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area west northwest of Catarman, Northern Samar may intensify into a tropical depression by Wednesday or Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The LPA was last spotted 225 kilometers west northwest of Catarman, or at 40 km west of Pili, Camarines Sur, according to the weather forecast issued by Pagasa at 4 a.m.

It is expected to cross the country between Southern Luzon and Visayas area, said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

“May posibilidad na maging tropical depression itong LPA. Maaaring maging bagyo ito bukas araw ng Miyerkules o Huwebes,” he said.

(This LPA may develop into a tropical depression tomorrow on Wednesday or Thursday.)

Once it becomes a tropical depression, the weather disturbance will be named Leon.

Meanwhile, the LPA is currently bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora, Visayas and Mindanao.

“Para sa mga kababayan natin sa mga nabanggit na lugar, mag-ingat po tayo dahil sa may tsansa po ng mahihina hanggang sa katamtaman, hanggang sa kung minsan ay may malakas na pag-ulan na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa,” Aurelio said.

(Residents in the said areas are advised to take precautionary measures as there is a chance of weak to moderate, and at times heavy rains that could cause landslides or flash floods.)

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

/ EDV