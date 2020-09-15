11 recoveries, 1 new case reported in Talisay City on Sept. 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease dropped to 37 after Talisay City logged 11 recoveries on Sunday, September 13, and only one new case on the same day.

With the addition, the city’s recoveries now total to 787 or 86 percent of the total confirmed cases of 918 while its active cases is now at 37. The city’s COVID-related deaths remain at 87 or at 9.4 percent, said an advisory which the City of Talisay Public Information Office posted on its social media page Monday night, Sept. 14.

Talisay City’s new case, PT 857, is a 60-year-old female resident of Barangay Lawaan 3, who was swabbed on September 11, 2020, after she manifested influenza-like-symptoms.

Meanwhile, Barangays Biasong and Lawaan 1 now tops the list of barangays with the most number of cases of the infection with eight each, followed by San Isidro with four.

Nine barangays and the city jail in Maghaway are now free of the infection. The city’s COVID-free barangays are Bulacao, Campo 4, Candulawan, Jaclupan, Linao, Manipis, Poblacion, Tabunok, and Tapul. / dcb