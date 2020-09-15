Man hacks to death 7-year-old boy in Santander, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man who is said to be mentally challenged is now facing charges for murder, frustrated murder, and direct assault with attempted homicide after he hacked to death a seven-year-old boy and wounded a neighbor in Barangay Bunlan in Santander town, Cebu on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The suspect Anastacio Base, 52, is currently being guarded by policemen from the Santander Police Station while being treated in a hospital in the town after he sustained gunshot wounds on his legs.

Responding policemen fired on Base’s legs when he attempted to attack them with a bolo and a spear gun.

Cops were about to arrest Base after he was reported to have ran amok and killed the boy and seriously wounded his neighbor Medalla Binarao, 57.

According to Police Master Sergeant Anthony Aba of the Santander Police Station, neighbors said Base was mentally challenged. Reports said he came out of his home around 10 a.m. with a bolo and a spear gun and barged into the house of Binarao.

He then hacked Binarao with the bolo. The victim sustained a wound near his nape.

Binarao was able to run outside to ask for help but Base continued and entered another house. There, he found the seven-year-old boy, whom he hacked several times until he died. Base then went home after the incident.

While Binarao was immediately brought to the hospital to be treated, the boy was already lifeless when emergency personnel arrived. /bmjo

