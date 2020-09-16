Girl from Bohol needs assistance for chemotherapy

A two-year-old girl from Barangay Liberty, Bien Unido, Bohol is in need of financial assistance for her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Samantha Camomot was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last June 2019. Two months before her diagnosis, she initially experienced symptoms like recurring fever, bruises on her skin, unusual paleness, and body weakness. These manifestations caused her parents to bring her to the hospital for medical interventions. Laboratory tests and bone marrow aspiration were performed and the results were consistent with her diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a type of cancer of the blood which has a high cure rate if treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy. However, ALL can progress rapidly and is fatal when it is left untreated. This enervating disease is characterized by the increased production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow and is the most common type of childhood cancer.

Samantha’s treatment included an emergency chemotherapy last July 2019. Her first chemotherapy session was on January 24, 2020 at a hospital in Cebu City. Seeking for specialized care, her parents decided to avail of medical management from a hematologist-oncologist. Presently, she is pressing on in her treatment with high-dose sessions every week. In order to achieve cure, she will be undergoing chemotherapy for at least three years.

“Sam-Sam,” as she is affectionately called by her family, is a respectful and thoughtful little girl. She is the youngest of the four siblings. As the only one who toils to support the family, her father works as a construction worker and earns at least P550 per day. To augment their family’s income, he also works as a habal-habal driver as a side job. Her mother is a housewife who manages the affairs of the family. As of this moment, her family is indeed struggling financially to make both ends meet. Her family’s income is just enough to sustain their daily needs and the education of her siblings. With the additional burden of Sam-Sam’s costly and lengthy treatment, her parents are sincerely appealing for financial aid from benevolent individuals to help their treasured child fight the big C successfully.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.