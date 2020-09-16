Common-law wife of killed mall robbery suspect arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The common-law wife of J Centre Mall robbery suspect Julivyn Terante was arrested by Cebu City cops on Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020, in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

Ailyn Gilbero, 42, who is originally from Barangay Bong-Bong in Ozamis City but is currently staying in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, was arrested by members of the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) by virtue of a warrant of arrest for an illegal drug case issued last June 5, 2017, by Judge Edmundo Pintac, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court (RTC) branch 15 in Ozamis City.

According to Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the CCPO, the arrest of Gilbero was a result of well coordination between Cebu City police and their counterparts in Ozamis City, who provided them with the warrant of arrest after the incident of Terante’s killing spread on the news.

Terante was gunned down shortly after posting bail just a few meters from the Mandaue City Jail on Monday, September 14, 2020.

“Nindot ataong collaboration sa counterparts sa area sa Mindanao. Kay na sigpatan man ni siya diri, ilaha ta gi providan og warrant,” said Ligan.

(We had a great collaboration with our counterparts from the area in Mindanao. Because they found out about her presence here, they provided us with a warrant.)

In an interview with reporters, Gilbero admitted that police raided their home in April 2017 in search for illegal drugs but she said the intended target was Terante. She said she was not arrested then as she was visiting her brother’s house in another barangay.

“Wala ko kabalo nga apil ko nga siya [Terante] man ang target… Kung guilty pa ko di ko kampante mag bahis-bahis aning Mandaue,” said Gilbero.

(I didn’t know I was included because he was the target…If I am guilty, I wouldn’t be roaming around in Mandaue City.)

Gilbero also denied that she knew Terante was involved in robbery and other illegal activities.

As of this posting, Gilbero is detained at the CCPO detention facility while the return of her warrant to the issuing court is being processed. /bmjo