NPA leader in Bohol surrenders

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A member and leader of rebel-communist groups based in Bohol surrendered before police officials last September 2, 2020.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7), in a press release issued on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, identified the surrenderee as Joseph Gulle Galagar.

Galagar, police said, was an active member of organizations affiliated with the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7), welcomed Galagar’s surrender.

Ferro said it served as a ‘setback to communist terrorist groups and a breakthrough in the government’s anti-insurgency campaign.’

“This development will allow former rebels to rebuild their lives with their respective families. The government as well as the PNP is sincere in helping them who courageously abandoned the senseless and bloody armed struggle,” he added.

Police said Galagar assisted other members of counter-terrorist groups in Central Visayas by providing seaborne transportation between the islands of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental.

“He transported NPAs cadre, weapons, supplies, and other logistics,” they said.

Galagar, who was presented to the public in a press conference at Bohol last Tuesday, September 15, also gave up two caliber .38 revolvers, two engine-motorized bancas (wooden boats), and another banca apparently owned by other members of rebel groups in Bohol. /bmjo

