DTI sees no increase in prices of Christmas products

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Thursday said it is not expecting an increase in the prices of Christmas products because of a slack in demand.

But as the holiday season approaches, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez is encouraging the public to buy goods to help businesses amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Ang demand ay mahina naman kaya hindi natin inaasahang talagang tataas ang mga presyo ngayong kapaskuhan na ‘to,” Lopez said in an interview over Teleradyo.

(There is a weak demand that’s why we’re not expecting prices to increase this coming Christmas season.)

“So sana na nga lang, hindi sobrang bumagal ang demand, ito rin ang kailangan ng negosyo ngayon na sana mga kababayan natin, mamili pa rin nang mamili,” he added.

(But we hope that the demand will not continue to slow down because this is what businesses need right now, for our countrymen to buy.)

Regardless, Lopez said suggested retail prices on Christmas products will still be issued to guide sellers.

