Bogo City active cases increase to 26

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Bogo City in northern Cebu breached the 100-mark for its active cases of the coronavirus disease on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

In an advisory, the city government reported that the city logged a total of 14 new cases in two days causing a rise in the number of their active cases to 26. The city’s recoveries and death count remain at 80 and 2 respectively. Its total confirmed cases is now at 108.

The new cases have ages ranging from 12 to 69 years old. They come from Barangays Dakit – 4, Gairan – 4, Cogon – 1, San Vicente – 1, Lapaz – 1, Polambato – 1, Nailon- 1, and Taytayan -1.

Its advisory said that this was the first time that the city logged this number of active cases.

“Kini bug-at nga warning nga kita di GYUD ANGAY MAGKOMPYANSA,” it said.

(This is a warning that we should never be complacent.)

Residents are again reminded of the need to always wear face masks, refrain from going out of their homes except when buying essentials and the need to observe social distancing and refrain from joining social gatherings.

“Palihug di kita magtinig-a ug mosunod religiously sa mga health protocols kun dili man gani alang sa atuang kaugalingon, atuang buhaton alang sa atuang kumunidad ug sa atuang mga tagsa-tagsa nga pamilya nga giampingan.”

(Let us not be hardheaded and instead religiously comply with health protocols, if not for ourselves let us do this for our community and members of our family.) /dbs