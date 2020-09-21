Echo Appliance offers TV bundles to suit your ‘entertainment’ needs

For some, a television (TV) is an accessory that completes the living room experience. For others, if could be their best friend for years to come.

Purchasing a TV is not like buying something you want to get right this instant. After all, before spending hours of watching your movies, you might want to spend a few hours choosing it.

There are tons of options to choose from wether you want an OLED TV or an LED TV. Does size matter? Or is it within your budget?

Avail bundle offers of the SAMSUNG 70” UHD Smart TV! DELIVER IS FREE!Available at all Echo Appliance Center Branches. Contact us now! 由 Echo Appliance Center 發佈於 2020年8月24日 星期一

Luckily, Echo Appliance Center offers us TV bundles from Samsung TVs to LG TVs, all within very affordable prices.

Bundled for only P9,999; you get that Extreme LED 32-inch basic TV plus a 19-inch TV with a USB slot for movies and home videos you can play instantly.

At P14,999 you can get a 40-inch BRIKK LED TV equipped with USB slot for movies and home videos. Plus you are also getting a BRIKK 32-inch LED TV that is a perfect addition to your bedroom.

Your P22,999 can get you an LG 43-inch Full HD TV perfect for movies and game nights with the family. You’ll also be taking home a 32-inch LG LED HD TV if you choose these bundle.

For P24,999 you can get a 43-inch Samsung Full HD TV that’s perfect for binge-watching all your favorite movies and series. You’ll also be going home with a 32-inch HD TV if you opt for this bundle.

To order, customers can visit the official Facebook page of Echo Appliance Center at https://web.facebook.com/echoapplianceofficial/ and request a quotation for their appliance needs by messaging the page.

As an added convenience, customers may also directly contact an Echo Appliance Center sales representative to assist them with queries. For customers in Cebu City – 09989999300 / 09335771503 / 4162828; for customers in Talisay City – 09054592110 / 09052772460 / 4621772; for customers in Mandaue City – 09054592069 / 4201839.

/dbs