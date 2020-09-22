Ex-UP Fighting Maroons player, 4 others held at Parañaque bust

MANILA, Philippines — Former University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons player and four other individuals were arrested early Tuesday morning in Parañaque for supposed possession of high-grade marijuana as well as a sachet of alleged cocaine.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) identified the suspects as former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) basketball player Kevin Astorga; Agustin Montejo; Jericho Tumagan; Karen Salvahan and Miguel Mojares.

Members of PDEA National Capital Region, Southern Police District, and Parañaque police launched the buy-bust in Barangay BF Homes at 12 a.m.

During the buy-bust operation, PDEA confiscated an estimated 150 grams of kush or high-grade marijuana; a small transparent sachet of suspected cocaine; various drug paraphernalia, and cellphones.

PDEA said the amount of confiscated illegal drugs is still “undetermined.”

Previous reports also showed that Astorga is also the head of the RP-Burlington Youth Team for the Southeast Asia Basketball Association Junior Championship in 2004.

The suspects are under custody of PDEA for the preparation of drug complaints filed against them.